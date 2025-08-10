Fire guts house, shop in Arunachal’s Seppa

A fire gutted a house, a shop, and a car in a colony in Seppa, Arunachal Pradesh’s East Kameng district, police said on August 10.

The blaze erupted around 5.10 am in a house at Upper ALC Line Colony, SP Kamdam Sikhom said.

There were no reports of any injury or fatalities.

Fire tenders from the nearby Seppa unit doused the flames from spreading further, he said.

As per the house owner, the fire was caused due to an electrical short-circuit, the SP said.

Earlier in July, a major fire incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday at Upper Market, Yingkiong in Arunachal resulting in the complete destruction of a residential structure.

The blaze reportedly began around 5:30 am and rapidly engulfed the dwelling, leaving no belongings recoverable.

Authorities have assured continued support and necessary assistance to those impacted by the incident.