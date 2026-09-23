First arrest made in attack on Sikkimese rapper UNB in Arunachal; 13 identified

Arunachal Pradesh Police have arrested one person in connection with the alleged attack on Sikkimese rapper UNB, with investigators identifying all 13 people suspected to have been involved in the incident, officials said on September 23.

Nabam Tapang was arrested from Doimukh, Lower Dibang Valley Superintendent of Police Ringu Ngupok said.

The arrest comes days after UNB, whose real name is Ugen Namgyal Bhutia, and members of his team were allegedly attacked while travelling towards Roing after performing at a concert in Anini.

According to police, Tapang is the first person to be arrested in the case. The SP said a total of 13 people were involved in the attack and that all of them had been identified. Further arrests are expected as the investigation progresses.

What happened to UNB?

The incident was reported on Monday evening, September 21, when UNB and his team were travelling from Anini towards Roing in Lower Dibang Valley.

According to details that emerged during the investigation, the group was allegedly followed by two vehicles for some distance before their vehicle was intercepted at an isolated stretch, around 39 km from Roing.

The attackers allegedly damaged the vehicle with an iron rod and assaulted UNB and his manager before fleeing after another vehicle approached the area.

UNB sustained injuries to his head and face, including swelling around one eye. The remote location and limited mobile connectivity in the area initially posed challenges for the police investigation.

The rapper and his team were subsequently brought to safety, while police began examining the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Rap rivalry angle under probe

A police source said the attack is suspected to have stemmed from a rap rivalry between UNB and an Arunachalee rapper.

Police are also examining the possible motive behind the attack, including a reported professional rivalry between UNB and Arunachal Pradesh-based rapper Don Kam.

However, the exact motive behind the attack has not been conclusively established, and the alleged rivalry remains part of the investigation.

Police have been examining available evidence and working to establish the individual roles of those identified in the case.

The incident had also drawn attention beyond Arunachal Pradesh, with Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang speaking to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu after the attack and seeking steps to ensure the safety of Sikkimese people in the state.

With the first arrest now made and all 13 alleged participants identified, investigators are expected to focus on establishing the sequence of events, the role of each accused and the motive behind the attack.