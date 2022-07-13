The first-ever torch relay of the 44th Chess Olympiad, which will be held in Tamil Nadu later this month, reached Arunachal Pradesh’s capital Itanagar on Wednesday.

Grand Master Mitrabha Guha handed-over the torch to the Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, in presence of the state sports Minister Mama Natung and other eminent dignitaries at DK Convention Hall, Itanagar.

Prior to the ceremony, Guha participated in simultaneous chess with players belonging to different age-groups; and clean bowled 12 players from Arunachal’s schools within just 14 minutes.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal Pradesh CM wrote “IT COMES A FULL CIRCLE: Chess returns to its place of origin, India. Proud to have received first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay that travelled through Mizoram, from Grandmaster Shri @MitrabhaGuha in presence of Hon Sports Minister Shri @NatungMama, today.”

IT COMES A FULL CIRCLE: Chess returns to its place of origin, India.



Proud to have received first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay that travelled through Mizoram, from Grandmaster Shri @MitrabhaGuha in presence of Hon Sports Minister Shri @NatungMama, today.@ArunachalCMO pic.twitter.com/1LmPnk1uEC — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 13, 2022

“Checkmate from Grandmaster! Grandmaster Shri @MitrabhaGuha clean bowled 12 players from Arunachal’s schools in 14 minutes here today. The initiative taken by Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to start chess Olympiad torch relay has kindled interest among the children.” – he further added.

Checkmate from Grandmaster!



Grandmaster Shri @MitrabhaGuha clean bowled 12 players from Arunachal's schools in 14 minutes here today.



The initiative taken by Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to start chess Olympiad torch relay has kindled interest among the children.@kheloindia pic.twitter.com/J4vN0lAMYa — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 13, 2022

Earlier, on July 12, the first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay arrived in Mizoram, after travelling across the country. On June 19, 2022, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi launched the historic Torch Relay at the IG Stadium in New Delhi.

The Chess Olympiad torch reached Nagaland’s capital Kohima on July 11.