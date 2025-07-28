First-ever civil-military fusion meet held in Anjaw to accelerate border development

In a landmark initiative to strengthen synergy between the armed forces and civil administration, the first-ever civil-military fusion meeting was convened in Hawai, the district headquarters of Anjaw, a strategically significant border district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The meeting resulted in key proposals aimed at boosting strategic coordination, infrastructure development, and local livelihood generation, marking a new chapter in integrated governance for remote and border areas.

One of the major outcomes was the proposal to institutionalise a joint coordination committee to ensure continuous collaboration and review of development priorities. The meeting also discussed the Army’s increased procurement of local produce to support rural livelihoods, drawing inspiration from ITBP’s Mission Himveer, which sources 30% of its supplies locally.

Anjaw Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin, while highlighting the Army’s critical role in emergency logistics and rural outreach, called for alignment of civil-military efforts with the vision of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Arunachal. He also proposed the establishment of CSD canteens in remote areas, skill development for youth, and awareness campaigns to support Agniveer recruitment.

Addressing infrastructure bottlenecks, Kojin flagged manpower shortages and severe road erosion in Mompani, urging urgent administrative and military cooperation.



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Brigadier Jaspreet Singh, Commandant of the 82 Mountain Brigade, underscored the Army’s ‘whole-of-nation’ approach, urging joint efforts to promote border tourism, especially in Walong, a site of historical and strategic importance. He stressed improving Agniveer application rates through targeted local outreach.

Colonel Deepak Kataria, Deputy Commander, raised operational concerns, including power shortages in Walong and Kibithu, lack of banking access, and limited helicopter services, all of which affect not only military operations but also tourism and emergency services. He also urged swift repairs of FSB routes 14, 16, and 17, and improvements in solid waste management.

Highlighting community outreach, Lt Col Vinay Kumar presented the progress under Operation Sadbhavna, which includes skill and healthcare workshops, with plans to introduce AI and Robotics Labs in local schools. Captain Neeraj, also from the 82 Mountain Brigade, proposed establishing a community radio centre in Walong, requesting support from the district administration for infrastructure and licensing.

The fusion meeting is expected to become a regular platform for civil-military cooperation, aiming to fast-track strategic and developmental initiatives in one of India’s most remote and sensitive frontier districts.