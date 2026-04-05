First Open National Ski Mountaineering Championship kicks off in Arunachal's Tawang, puts Northeast on winter sports map

The first-ever Open National Ski Mountaineering Championship was formally inaugurated at the scenic Panga Teng Tso Lake, marking a historic milestone for organised winter sports in Northeast India.

Held under the “Winter Adventure Tawang 2026” initiative, the event aims to promote adventure tourism and nurture winter sports talent in the region. Alongside the championship, a ski and snowboarding training programme is being conducted from April 5 to 14, with the main competitive event scheduled for April 15.

Officials described the inauguration as a landmark moment, noting that it places Arunachal Pradesh firmly on the national winter sports map. Participants, trainers, and enthusiasts from across the country have gathered at the high-altitude venue to take part in the activities.

Addressing the gathering, authorities said the initiative would create new opportunities for local youth while attracting national-level athletes to the region’s unique terrain. The championship is also expected to boost tourism and highlight the state’s potential as an emerging destination for snow-based sports.

Known for its breathtaking beauty and seasonal snowfall, Panga Teng Tso Lake offers an ideal setting for such events. The initiative aligns with the broader vision of developing structured winter sports infrastructure and promoting sustainable tourism in the region.

With this inaugural edition, Arunachal Pradesh has taken a significant step towards establishing itself as a hub for winter sports in India.