First sighting of Rare Pin-tailed Parrotfinch in Arunachal a boost to biodiversity: Deputy CM

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on January 12 termed the first-ever sighting of the rare Pin-tailed Parrotfinch in the state as a significant milestone for biodiversity conservation and a moment of pride for the conservation community.

In a post on X, Mein said the sighting of the Pin-tailed Parrotfinch inside the Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve marked a remarkable addition to Arunachal Pradesh’s rich avian diversity. He described the discovery as ecologically significant, noting that it could be only the second recorded sighting of the species in India.

“The first-ever sighting of the Pin-tailed Parrotfinch in Arunachal Pradesh is a remarkable addition to the state’s biodiversity and highlights the ecological importance of protected areas like Namdapha,” the deputy chief minister said.

The rare bird was spotted on January 6 in the Changlang district by a team of birdwatchers comprising Binanda Hatibaruah, Lt Gen Bhupesh Goyal, Mistu Basu and Vinod Gupta. According to field observations, a flock of the Pin-tailed Parrotfinch (Erythrura prasina) was seen feeding on bamboo flowers at 62 Mile along the Miao–Vijaynagar road. The birds reportedly stayed in the area for around 30 minutes before flying away.

The sighting is being considered the first confirmed record of the species in Arunachal Pradesh, underscoring the state’s exceptional biodiversity.

Commending the efforts of the birdwatchers and local guides, Mein said their careful observation and documentation made the discovery possible. He added that such findings reinforce the need for continued conservation efforts, scientific research, and responsible eco-tourism to protect the state’s rich natural heritage.