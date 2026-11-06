Five people have been arrested in connection with an armed dacoity at a residence in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district, where a gang of seven men allegedly looted around Rs 10 lakh in cash, gold ornaments and mobile phones after assaulting a family, including a child.

The incident took place between 7 pm and 8:30 pm on October 30 at Simolbari, where the accused allegedly broke into the house of Omnath Dhanuk, threatened the family with firearms and daos, and assaulted the occupants before fleeing with the valuables.

Namsai Police registered a case (No. 87/2026) on October 31 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Arms Act, 1959, and launched an investigation to identify those involved.

According to police, the investigation revealed that the robbery was allegedly the result of a pre-planned conspiracy triggered by a personal dispute. The accused had reportedly conducted reconnaissance of the victim's residence and planned their approach and escape routes before carrying out the robbery.

The five arrested accused have been identified as Latul Boruah (43) and Dinesh Gogoi (41), both residents of Namsai; Mineswar Dihingia (44) of Bhogamur in Namsai; Chow Kyapeng Manlong (30) of Nongtow Khamti in Namsai; and Sophio Mepo alias Kaloso Mepo (43) of Mepo (New Danglat) in Lohit district.

During the investigation, police seized a Turkey-made 7.65 mm pistol bearing serial number 4837, a magazine with two live rounds, a suspected gold mangalsutra believed to be part of the stolen jewellery, two mobile phones and two motorcycles. One of the motorcycles was allegedly used in the crime.

Police said the recovery of the firearm and ammunition has led to the invocation of additional provisions of the Arms Act.

The police also claimed that some of the accused have criminal antecedents. Mineswar Dihingia and Sophio Mepo were identified as former cadres of the NSCN outfit, with previous cases involving serious offences registered against them. Chow Kyapeng Manlong has also been linked to previous cases involving attempted murder, extortion, the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Dinesh Gogoi was earlier arrested in an NDPS case.

Police suspect the involvement of other associates and are pursuing further leads to identify and arrest the remaining suspects. Efforts are also underway to recover the remaining stolen cash and valuables.

The investigation is ongoing.