Five killed, one injured as commercial vehicle plunges into gorge in Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng

At least five people were killed and one person sustained serious injuries after a commercial vehicle plunged into a deep gorge near Pagaso Stream along National Highway-13 in Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng district on June 13.

The accident occurred near Tatatara village under Seppa Circle when the vehicle reportedly lost control and veered off the highway before falling into the gorge.

The deceased have been identified as Md. Bulbul Hussain, son of Md. Abdul Hai; Abdul Hussain (21), son of Abdul Jalil; Nur Hussain (40), son of Rustam Ali; Amjat Ali (41), son of Abdul Hai; and Saidul Ali, son of Akup Ali. All the victims were residents of Bhoruluwa village under North Lakhimpur Police Station in Lakhimpur district of Assam.

Local residents, police personnel, and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. One injured occupant was rescued and shifted to a medical facility for treatment.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Further details are awaited as rescue and recovery efforts continue.