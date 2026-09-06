Five shops penalised, liquor and tobacco seized in Arunachal’s Papum Pare enforcement drive

Five shops were found operating without valid trade licences during an enforcement drive in Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare district, while two others were found with expired licences.

The joint inspection was conducted on September 4 in Yupia and Tigdo, covering areas around Holy Kids Public School, Euro Kids Pre-School, Nyorch and Yupia-II Market. The drive was led by Trade Development Officer Sorang Yapa.

Officials collected Rs 7,500 in penalties from the shops found violating licensing norms. The team also seized tobacco products and alcohol from shops located near school premises, including nine quarter bottles of whisky and two packets of beer.

The inspection also focused on restrictions on the sale of tobacco products around educational institutions. Shopkeepers were directed to obtain or renew their trade licences within 30 days and warned against stocking, displaying or selling tobacco products within 100 yards of school compounds.

Authorities warned that repeat violations could lead to stricter legal action.