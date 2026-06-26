Flash flood at Arunachal hydropower colony caused by localized heavy rainfall, says NEEPCO

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) has clarified that the devastating flash flood at the Panyor Lower Hydroelectric Power Station colony in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district was caused by highly localized and intense rainfall, and was not linked to the operation of the project's reservoir or powerhouse.

According to a NEEPCO press release issued on June 26, the flash flood struck the residential colony at around 6:30 am on June 24, after intense rainfall began at approximately 3:00 am over a small catchment area surrounding the project.

The heavy downpour caused two small streams near the administrative and dam site colony to overflow, washing away 24 residential buildings and damaging several others.

The disaster claimed one life, while four people remain missing. Search and rescue operations are being carried out by the district administration, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Indian Air Force. The Arunachal Pradesh government and NEEPCO jointly launched rescue and relief efforts immediately after the incident, including the airlifting of injured persons.

NEEPCO stated that its Early Warning System (EWS), installed for rainfall and reservoir inflow forecasting, did not record any unusually high rainfall or abnormal reservoir inflow during the incident.

Based on the preliminary assessment, the corporation said the flash flood resulted from localized heavy rainfall and not due to any sudden increase in river flow from upstream.

The PSU further clarified that the incident had no connection with the operation of the reservoir or powerhouse, adding that no downstream areas were affected as a result of the flash flood.