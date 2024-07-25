Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said that the extensive damage caused by heavy rains and subsequent landslides during the current monsoon season, describing it as "terrible" compared to previous years.

Responding to BJP MLA Pani Taram during the question hour in the assembly, Khandu detailed the devastation in Kurung Kumey district, where 33 roads and 13 bridges were severely damaged by natural calamities on June 30.

“To ensure that people have access to medicines and food, the Public Works Department (PWD) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) are working to restore road connectivity,” Khandu said.

Holding the disaster management portfolio, Khandu announced an allocation of Rs 17.26 crore for the PWD Sangram Division to spearhead restoration efforts. According to a report from the Kurung Kumey deputy commissioner on July 19, telecommunication, water, and power supply in the district have been restored. However, significant damage remains in the 11-KV line near Kurung bridge, affecting power supply to Parsi Parlo and parts of the Damin circle, which are still awaiting repair.

Efforts are underway to restore the Kurung bridge, with the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHDCL) setting an August 30 deadline for its completion. The chief minister also noted the successful completion of the "first two ration sorties to Damin."

NHDCL and BRO personnel are working to reestablish surface communications to Sarli and surrounding areas. Emphasizing his administration’s dedication to assisting affected residents, Khandu stated that the state government has instructed the Disaster Management Department to conduct a thorough damage assessment to allocate special funds as needed.