Flood situation improves in Arunachal Pradesh as weather clears

The flood situation in Arunachal Pradesh showed signs of improvement on Friday, July 3, following a spell of clear weather, with the number of affected villages and people declining over the past 24 hours, even as relief and restoration work continued in several districts.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), fresh flood-related incidents during the last 24 hours were reported only from West Siang and Papum Pare districts. While 24 villages under five circles remain affected in West Siang, seven villages under two circles in Papum Pare continue to face the impact of floods.

Officials said improved weather conditions have helped ease the overall situation, although restoration of damaged infrastructure remains underway. Efforts are continuing to reopen the Potin-Hoj road in Keyi Panyor district and clear a road blockade on the Nyodu-Sibe Siru NLCPR road in Lepa Rada district.

Since June 24, heavy rain, flash floods and landslides have claimed four lives and injured 21 others across the state. Two women swept away by flash floods in Keyi Panyor district remain missing despite ongoing search operations.

The SEOC said around 90,499 people in 251 villages across 26 districts have been affected by the floods. Upper Siang district reported the highest number of affected people, followed by Siang, Kra Daadi and East Kameng.

The disaster has caused extensive damage to public infrastructure, agriculture and horticulture. Official estimates indicate that more than 330 hectares of crop area have been affected, while 121 roads, 13 bridges, 18 culverts, 184 water supply facilities, 21 power lines, 60 electric poles, two hospitals and 58 government buildings have suffered damage. Hundreds of houses, livestock and other public utilities have also been affected.

Relief operations are continuing in the affected areas, with two relief camps in Keyi Panyor district currently sheltering around 150 people.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, fire services and other government agencies remain engaged in relief, rescue and restoration efforts.

The SEOC said no fresh deaths, injuries or missing persons were reported during the last 24 hours, while authorities continue to monitor the situation and restore essential services in the affected districts.