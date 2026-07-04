Flood situation improves in Arunachal Pradesh as weather clears; relief and restoration efforts continue

The flood situation in Arunachal Pradesh improved considerably on Saturday, July 4, as weather conditions eased, with no fresh casualties or major damage reported in the past 24 hours, even as relief and restoration work continued across the affected districts.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), only one fresh flood incident was reported from Keyi Panyor district during the last 24 hours. Officials said there were no reports of deaths, injuries or damage to public infrastructure during the period.

Despite the improvement, the cumulative impact of floods, flash floods and landslides over the past several days remains extensive. The SEOC said 305 villages across 222 administrative circles have been affected, impacting an estimated 92,294 people across the state.

So far, the disasters have claimed four lives, injured 21 people, while two women remain missing after being swept away by flash floods in Keyi Panyor district. Search operations are continuing.

Officials said one person was killed in a landslide at Sarti village in Anjaw district on June 28, while the remaining three deaths occurred during the flash flood that struck Possa in Keyi Panyor on June 24.

The disasters have damaged 498 houses, including kutcha and pucca structures, either fully, partially or severely.

Agriculture and horticulture have also suffered significant losses, with 330.2 hectares of crop area affected, including 181.7 hectares under horticulture and 143 hectares under agriculture. Around 1,010 hectares of forest area have also been impacted.

Public infrastructure has sustained widespread damage, including 121 roads, 13 bridges, 18 culverts, 184 water supply schemes, 21 power lines, 60 electric poles, 58 government buildings, two hospitals, one school, seven flood protection structures, six retaining walls, 12 fish ponds and four hydel projects.

The Hoj–Potin stretch of National Highway-13 in Keyi Panyor district remains closed due to extensive damage caused by the June 24 flash flood, with a detailed assessment still underway.

Relief operations are continuing in the worst-affected areas. Two relief camps remain operational in Keyi Panyor district, sheltering around 150 displaced people.

On Saturday, the State Civil Aviation Department carried out four helicopter sorties, transporting 11.5 metric tonnes of rice from Pasighat Advanced Landing Ground to Koyu in Lower Siang district to ensure the supply of essential commodities to villages cut off by damaged roads.

Authorities said efforts to restore road connectivity, electricity, drinking water supply and other essential services are progressing across the affected districts.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said weather conditions have improved significantly and issued no warning for Sunday. However, it has placed parts of eastern and central Arunachal Pradesh under a yellow watch from July 6, forecasting heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in districts including Anjaw, Lohit, Changlang, Tirap and Longding. Similar weather conditions are expected to continue in some areas on July 7 and 8.