Flood toll in Arunachal rises to four; over 90,000 affected as CM, Union Ministers assess damage

The flood situation in Arunachal Pradesh deteriorated further on June 30 with the death toll rising to four, while more than 90,000 people have been affected across all 28 districts of the state following a week of incessant rain, flash floods and landslides.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 90,499 people in 251 villages spread across 202 administrative circles have been affected since June 24. The latest figures mark a sharp rise from Monday, when 12 districts were reported to be impacted.

The latest casualty was reported from Sarti village in Anjaw district, where one person died in a landslide on June 28. The incident was reported to authorities later. Three other people had earlier lost their lives in the devastating flash flood that struck Possa in Keyi Panyor district on June 24.

The SEOC also said 21 people were injured in the Keyi Panyor disaster, while two women remain missing.

Upper Siang district has emerged as the worst-affected, with 47,357 people impacted, followed by Siang (23,715), Kra Daadi (8,171) and East Kameng (5,895).

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, accompanied by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, conducted aerial and ground assessments of the flood-ravaged Keyi Panyor district during the day to review the extent of the devastation and ongoing relief efforts.

"Warmly welcomed Hon'ble Union Ministers Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ji and Shri Kiren Rijiju Ji on their visit to Arunachal to assess the flood situation and the damage caused by the recent calamity," Khandu posted on X.

The visit came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Khandu to review the flood situation and assured all possible assistance from the Centre.

Chouhan said he and Rijiju had visited the state at the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assess the situation firsthand and ensure adequate support for affected communities.

The Union minister said the floods had caused extensive damage to agriculture, with standing crops, including paddy, oranges and bananas, suffering heavy losses, severely affecting farmers' livelihoods.

The SEOC report revealed widespread destruction across the state. As many as 342 kutcha houses, 82 pucca houses and 37 huts have been damaged, while 130 poultry birds, 613 small animals and six large livestock have perished.

Critical infrastructure has also suffered extensive damage, including 80 roads, 12 bridges, 18 culverts, 147 water supply schemes, 21 power lines, 60 electric poles, seven flood protection walls, four hydropower projects, four government buildings and two hospitals.

Several roads in Keyi Panyor, Papum Pare, East Siang, Upper Siang, Pakke Kessang, Lower Dibang Valley and Kra Daadi districts remain blocked or are undergoing restoration.

The disaster has also affected 1,010 hectares of forest land and 312.2 hectares of agricultural and horticultural fields.

Rescue and relief operations are continuing with personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), state police, Indian Air Force, civil aviation helicopters and local volunteers working in affected areas. Authorities have rescued stranded residents from Keyi Panyor and Lower Dibang Valley, while relief camps have been established in the worst-hit districts.

Essential supplies, including food grains, medicines and other relief materials, are being distributed to affected families.

Meanwhile, Governor K.T. Parnaik reviewed the flood situation with Chief Minister Khandu at Raj Bhavan and stressed the need for a "whole-of-the-state" approach to tackle the ongoing disaster. He also commended the efforts of the SDRF, district administrations, public works and disaster management departments, civil aviation authorities, the Indian Red Cross Society, volunteers and local residents engaged in rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations.