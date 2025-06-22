Fong Fong Ma Falls in Arunachal gets thrilling new additions: Zipline and giant swing unveiled

Fong Fong Ma Falls, a pristine and lesser-known natural attraction nestled near Jang en route to Tawang in Arunachal has just taken a bold leap toward becoming a major eco-tourism hotspot.



Chief Minister Pema Khandu on June 22 inaugurated two major adventure facilities—a 410-meter zipline and a 30-meter-high giant swing—transforming the scenic falls into an adrenaline-seeker's paradise.

The project was executed under the supervision of the Public Works Department (PWD), Jang division. CM Khandu took to social media to share the update, expressing pride in the accomplishment.



“This is just the beginning,” he posted on June 22, hinting at several more attractions to come, including a glass bridge, bungee jumping platforms, artificial water ponds, and additional visitor-centric amenities.



“This initiative aligns with our broader vision to position Fong Fong Ma Falls as a center for eco-tourism and adventure tourism—where nature, local culture, and thrill coexist harmoniously,” Khandu stated.