A large forest fire that spread across several acres in the Nadipar forest near Dirang town, located in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district, was brought under control on Thursday evening, April 24. Authorities confirmed there were no human casualties or property loss.

Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering stated that the fire, which posed a significant threat due to its proximity to inhabited areas, was contained through the joint efforts of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), local police, fire services, administrative teams, and local residents.

The incident follows a similar emergency in February when a fire broke out in the Tenga market area of the same district. Indian Army personnel from the Gajraj Corps responded swiftly, deploying firefighting vehicles and providing critical support. Their rapid action not only controlled the blaze but also ensured the safety of civilians and prevented wider damage.

Officials have highlighted both incidents as examples of effective coordination between civil and military agencies in Arunachal Pradesh.