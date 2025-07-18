Arunachal: Formalin detected in fish samples at Bomdila market, legal action likely

The Food Safety Officer of West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh - Dr. Kesang Yeshi Tukshipa, along with his team - conducted an extensive inspection of various fish markets at Bomdila Market to ensure public health and food safety, on July 18.

The inspection primarily focused on detecting the presence of formalin—a harmful chemical often misused to preserve the freshness of fish. Four legal samples, each weighing 1 kg, were collected during the drive.

"The samples will be sent to the laboratory and have been sealed with the signatures of both the seller and the food safety officer. If the fish is found unfit for consumption, legal action will be taken against the sellers," Dr. Tukshipa said.

Preliminary reports have revealed that seven out of ten fish samples tested at a central laboratory contained excess levels of formalin. The contaminated samples included fish sourced from Andhra Pradesh, two from West Bengal, and local ponds and rivers of Arunachal Pradesh.

Alongside the inspection, vendors were also made aware of the health hazards associated with chemical contamination. The initiative aims to ensure strict enforcement of food safety standards and safeguard consumer health in the district.