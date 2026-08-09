Former Arunachal CM Kalikho Pul remembered on 10th death anniversary

Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalikho Pul was remembered on his 10th death anniversary on August 9, with his wife and minister Dasanglu Pul paying tribute to his life, political journey and commitment to people in the remote areas of the state.

In her message, Dasanglu Pul said that even a decade after his death, the pain of losing him remains deeply felt. She remembered him as a former Chief Minister, a devoted husband, loving father, mentor and a source of strength for his family.

Recalling his journey from humble beginnings to the state's highest political office, she said Kalikho Pul remained closely connected to the struggles of ordinary people and believed that governance must reach even the most remote communities.

Kalikho Pul, who hailed from Hawai in present-day Anjaw district, worked as a carpenter and school chowkidar before entering politics. He was later elected from the Hayuliang constituency and served in several ministerial positions, including finance, power, land management, rural works and health.

He became the eighth Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh in February 2016, serving during a period of political uncertainty. His tenure ended following the Supreme Court's July 2016 judgment restoring the previous political arrangement.

Kalikho Pul died on August 9, 2016, at the age of 47. His death drew widespread grief across Arunachal Pradesh, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressing condolences at the time.

Dasanglu Pul said his legacy continues through the people whose lives he touched and expressed hope that his values of sincerity, courage, humility and dedication to public service would continue to inspire future generations of Arunachalees.