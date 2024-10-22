The 9-year-old son of former (Late) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalikho Pul and Vikilu Pul, Eranso Pul died of a heart attack at Tezu General Hospital.

Eranso Pul, who had a heart transplant surgery at Chennai's MGM Hospital five months ago passed away after a heart failure.

The 9-year-old was suffering from a congenital heart defect since birth.

According to reports, his condition had remained complex since childhood, requiring the child to get several surgeries done over a period of several years.

It must be mentioned that the former Arunachal CM died on August 9, 2016 at the age of 47 after his body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the room where he practiced yoga.

He allegedly committed suicide by hanging in the chief minister's bungalow at Itanagar which he still occupied while his home was under renovation.