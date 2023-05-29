Former Arunachal Home Minister Kumar Waii has launched a scathing attack on the Khandu Government, accusing it of misusing the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and public funds. Waii has alleged that the Arunachal Pradesh Government manipulated the Reservation Roster system and spent thousands of crores to win the 2019 elections, with similar intentions for the upcoming 2024 elections.

One of the key issues that have raised concerns is the detention of citizens under the UAPA. More than 37 individuals, including renowned social activists Sol Dodum, Techi Puru, Tadak Nalo, and Taw Paul, who spearheaded the 72-hour bandh call and the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee seeking justice in the APPSC paper leakage scam, have been detained under the act. Waii believes that the detention of individuals under the UAPA is not justified when there is no reported violence or destruction of public or private property. He expressed concern that if this trend continues, it could pose a threat to democracy, as elected governments might misuse this act for their own agenda.

Speaking about the financial status of the state, Waii alleged gross misuse of public funds by the present BJP Government. He stated that during his time in the cabinet, the government earned revenue of around 15 to 1600 crores annually from mining, liquor, and other sources. However, the current government's revenue has skyrocketed to over 5 thousand crores annually. Waii pointed out that expenses, such as salaries under the 7th pay commission, which amount to around 500 crores monthly and 6000 crores annually, and the State Infrastructure Developmental Fund (SIDF) of 600 crores for developmental works under each MLA, contribute to the state's expenses. Considering the budget allocation of 40000 crores, the government spends approximately 15000 crores annually. Waii accused the government of using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse for misusing public funds and diverting them for political gains. He alleged that in 2019, the government used around 2000 crores of public funds to win the elections, and now, in 2022-23, funds are being siphoned off to secure victory in the upcoming 2024 elections. Waii warned that if this trend continues, the state will not witness the benefits of development despite receiving substantial funds from the central government.

The former Home Minister called upon the public to scrutinize the activities of their respective MLAs and investigate if they are genuinely working for the welfare of their areas or for personal gain. He emphasized the importance of transparency, responsible governance, and the fair implementation of laws in ensuring the progress and development of Arunachal Pradesh.