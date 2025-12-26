Former Arunachal MLA Yadap Apang dies at 71

Former Arunachal Pradesh MLA Yadap Apang, wife of former chief minister Gegong Apang, passed away at her residence in Pasighat in East Siang district on December 25, following age-related ailments, family sources said. She was 71.

She is survived by her husband and six children, including former Union minister Omak Apang.

Yadap Apang, the first wife of former chief minister Gegong Apang, was elected to the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1995 on a Congress ticket. During her tenure, she was known for her commitment to public service and grassroots engagement.

Apart from her political career, she was actively associated with media and publishing. She served as a director of Arunachal Times Publications Pvt Ltd, which publishes The Arunachal Times. She was also involved in several community welfare and educational initiatives across the state.

Her last rites will be performed on Sunday.

Governor KT Parnaik condoled her demise, stating that the state had lost an eminent social worker and a devoted public representative. In his condolence message to Gegong Apang, the governor described Yadap Apang as a compassionate and remarkable woman who served the people with sincerity, dedication, and dignity.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also expressed deep sorrow over her passing. “Deeply saddened by the demise of Smt. Yadap Apang. She was a committed public representative and a gracious personality who served the people with dedication and dignity,” Khandu said in a post on X, extending condolences to the bereaved family.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein remembered her as a devoted public servant who worked with sincerity and compassion. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Gegong Apang and the family, praying for strength and peace during this difficult time.