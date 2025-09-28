Former Arunachal MP calls Sonam Wangchuk's arrest 'worst 2025 blunder,' demands immediate release

Former Arunachal MP Takam Sanjoy has strongly condemned the arrest of renowned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act, calling it the BJP-led NDA government's "worst 2025 blunder" and demanding his unconditional release.

Wangchuk, the celebrated education reformer behind the Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), was arrested on September 26 in Leh while conducting a 35-day hunger strike that began on September 10. The activist was demanding Ladakh's inclusion under the Constitution's Sixth Schedule and full statehood for the union territory.

"As a former Lok Sabha member, former All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union president and North East Students' Union founding member, I demand immediate unconditional release of the staunch nationalist so as to restore faith in the democratic values of India," Sanjoy stated in his press release issued from New Delhi.

The former minister argued that the arrest violated constitutional principles, noting that peaceful agitation for genuine demands is enshrined in the Constitution. "Peaceful agitation for any genuine demand is enshrined in the Constitution, which was the weapon of 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi to gain freedom for this great nation in 1947," Sanjoy emphasised.

Wangchuk's current protest follows his previous 21-day "climate fast" in March 2024, conducted in sub-zero temperatures, which ended without achieving its objectives. The activist resorted to the hunger strike after two months of silence from the Union Home Ministry on talks regarding Ladakh's long-standing demands for constitutional protection and statehood.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also cancelled SECMOL's license over alleged violations, a move that Sanjoy characterised as unconstitutional suppression of public voices.

Sanjoy questioned the application of the NSA against Wangchuk, arguing that the activist "is neither an anti-national nor has any record of any unwanted activity." The NSA allows authorities to detain individuals for up to 12 months if deemed a threat to national security or public order, with the first 10 days permissible without informing the detainee of charges.

The arrest has drawn criticism from multiple political leaders. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal have launched attacks on the Modi-led government over the action. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh stated that the party "condemns the arrest of noted environmentalist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk under the NSA," claiming it was done to divert attention from the BJP's failure to maintain law and order in Ladakh.

Wangchuk's movement addresses grievances over land rights, cultural preservation, environmental protection, and local governance that have persisted since Ladakh was separated from Jammu and Kashmir as a union territory in 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370. The campaign is supported by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), representing the Buddhist-majority Leh district and Muslim-majority Kargil district, respectively.

The Himalayan region's critical role in India's water security adds urgency to Wangchuk's environmental concerns. The area facilitates nearly 80 per cent of India's water supply while facing recurring climate disasters, issues recently discussed at the 12th Sustainable Mountain Development Summit in Dehradun.

Sanjoy concluded his statement by calling on the BJP to "stop disrespecting the Constitution and get up from its deep slumber," emphasising that it is "high time for the people of India to understand the meaning: 'Modi hai to mumkin hai' (If Modi is there, then it is possible)."