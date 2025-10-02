Former Arunachal Town Planning Director arrested in Guwahati

Amoy Morang, former Director of Town Planning and Municipal Affairs, Arunachal Pradesh, was arrested on October 2, 2025, in Guwahati, Assam, by the Itanagar Capital Police on the strength of a non-bailable warrant (NBW).

Morang, a resident of Sitpani village, Mahadevpur, District Namsai, was convicted on February 22, 2023, under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. He had been ordered by the court to pay ₹1.74 crore and an additional ₹2 lakh in damages to the complainant, failing which he would serve one year of simple imprisonment.

Despite repeated NBWs issued over the past two years, Morang had remained untraceable, evading arrest and undermining the authority of the court.

The arrest operation in Guwahati was led by Dy.SP Kengo Dirchi, SDPO Itanagar, and assisted by Inspector K. Yangfo (OC, Itanagar PS), SI N.S. Liyang, Hct. J. Zirdo, and Hct. Robi A. Singh, in coordination with Assam Police. The operation was supervised by Shri Jummar Basar, SP.