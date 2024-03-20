Former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki is set to enter the electoral fray, announcing his candidacy for the Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat. Tuki, representing the Indian National Congress (INC) will be facing off against Kiren Rijiju of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The announcement comes as a significant development in the political landscape of Arunachal Pradesh where both Tuki and Rijiju hold substantial influence.

Nabam Tuki has served as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh in the past. His decision to contest in the Lok Sabha elections reflects the Congress party's strategy to reclaim its foothold in the region.

On the other hand, Kiren Rijiju, a prominent BJP leader and the current Union Minister of Law and Justice has been representing the Arunachal West constituency since 2004. Known for his dynamic leadership and active participation in national politics, Rijiju's candidacy signifies the BJP's strong intent to retain the seat.

The Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency is pivotal in the political dynamics of the state, encompassing diverse demographics and issues.

The contest between Tuki and Rijiju is expected to be closely watched with both candidates mobilizing their respective support bases.