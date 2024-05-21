The body of Nishu Konia, a former Mr. Arunachal and a police officer, was discovered under mysterious circumstances early Monday morning in the Upper Hollongi area, near NH 415, close to a culvert. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of Balijan Police Station in the Papum Pare district. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the cause of his death.

Superintendent of Police Taru Gusar reported that Konia's body was found early Monday morning and has been positively identified by his family. SP Gusar noted that while the exact circumstances leading to Konia's death remain unclear, the investigation is ongoing and more details will emerge as the investigation progresses.

A case has been registered at Balijan Police Station under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), indicating that the police are treating the death as a potential homicide. The police team has already visited the scene, created a sketch map, taken photographs, and conducted an inquest. They have also interviewed available witnesses and performed a post-mortem examination (PME). Following the PME, Konia's body was handed over to his family for the last rites.

SP Gusar assured that the police are considering all angles in their inves