Former Home Minister from Arunachal Pradesh Kumar Waii joined Congress on July 28 at the party headquarters in Delhi.

Congress National General Secretary KV Venugopal, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president Bosiram Iram and former minister Tanga Byaling were present on the occasion.

Shri Kumar Waii, former Home Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, joins the Congress family today in the presence of Gen. Sec (Org) @kcvenugopalmp ji. pic.twitter.com/H6KEwnDsxr — Congress (@INCIndia) June 28, 2023

Waii was the Minister of Home and Urban Development during the previous administration (2014-2019).

He recently targeted the government, claiming that it was misusing public funds and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

If the trend continues, he expressed concerns that it could endanger democracy as elected governments might misuse this act for their own purposes