Four all-girls teams shine as Arunachal battle of minds 2.0 crowns champions

The second edition of Arunachal’s Battle of Minds turned into a celebration of girl power, with four all-girls teams making it to the finals out of 343 entries.

VKV Tapragaon walked away as champions, followed by Blue Pine Residential English School, Ziro in second place. Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Nirjuli and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission School, Dirang rounded off the winners’ list as second and third runners-up, respectively.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, attending as chief guest, lauded the brilliance of Kumari Evey Meto and Kumari Tonam Tayang, whose sharp thinking and teamwork stood out in the high-stakes quiz.

Guest of Honour, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini also praised the participants for their grit and performance, calling the event “a showcase of remarkable talent.”

The initiative, conceptualised by Abu Tayeng, Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs, drew special mention from the CM for creating a stage where young minds can display creativity, intelligence, and ambition.

Battle of Minds 2.0 wasn’t just about winners; it became a statement of confidence in the state’s youth, proving that the next generation is ready to take on any challenge with knowledge and teamwork.