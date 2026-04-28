Four arrested for armed extortion bid at Arunachal highway project, weapons seized

In a major crackdown, Tezu Police in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit district foiled an alleged armed extortion attempt targeting an NHIDCL highway project and arrested four accused persons while seizing firearms, ammunition and incriminating documents.

According to police, a complaint was received on April 27 regarding threats issued to officials and workers engaged in a highway project at Tidding area. The accused had allegedly claimed to be members of an organisation named the All Arunachal Pradesh Reformed Delinquent Association (AAPRDA) and were demanding money from project authorities.

Police said the accused had allegedly entered the project site on April 23 carrying firearms and threatened workers with serious consequences if their demands were not met.

Following the complaint, Tezu Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act and launched an investigation.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, the accused were traced to Roing. With assistance from Roing Police, all four were apprehended and formally arrested on April 28.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ngurang John (39), Gangte Hamak (38), Tai Apa (37), and Tassar Kossum (35), all residents of different districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

During the operation, police seized one SBBL gun, one .177 air gun, one .32 MK pistol, 15 live cartridges, one magazine loaded with seven .32 cartridges, and a leather holster containing eight live cartridges.

Officials also recovered mobile phones, cash, a diary, one round seal, a stamp pad and other documents.

Police said a detailed list of construction companies executing projects in Upper Subansiri, Dibang Valley, Upper Siang and other districts, along with particulars of works and project costs, was also recovered, suggesting a possible organised plan to target multiple project sites.

Lohit District Police said it remains committed to ensuring the safety of all development projects and warned that strict action would be taken against any unlawful activities.

