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Four arrested with heroin in Arunachal’s Naharlagun

Four arrested with heroin in Arunachal’s Naharlagun

Four persons were arrested with heroin in Arunachal Pradesh’s Naharlagun following a police operation based on specific intelligence inputs, officials said on March 22.

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Four arrested with heroin in Arunachal’s Naharlagun

Four persons were arrested with heroin in Arunachal Pradesh’s Naharlagun following a police operation based on specific intelligence inputs, officials said on March 22.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at Dokum Colony and recovered 12.90 grams of heroin, estimated to be worth around Rs 82,000 in the local market. A suspected peddler, identified as Tony Gamlin (28), was apprehended during the operation.

During interrogation, Gamlin allegedly disclosed the source of the contraband, police said.

Based on the information, police laid a trap at Kerekjuli in Pichola to nab the supplier. Three suspected peddlers — Dibjyoti Kutum alias Raju (25), Boluram Doley (25), and Mitunjoy Pegu (24) — were arrested while allegedly attempting to flee on motorcycles.

Police recovered an additional 12.85 grams of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 81,000, from their possession.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police added.

Edited By: priyanka saharia
Published On: Mar 22, 2026
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