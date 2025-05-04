Four para technical officials from Arunachal Pradesh have been selected by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) to officiate at the upcoming 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.

Following their successful participation in the World Para Athletics Technical Official Seminar cum Examination held at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from May 2 to 4, these officials are now internationally qualified to serve at the global event scheduled in New Delhi from September 26 to October 5, 2025.

The selected officials are: Techi Sonu; Lemkhul Mossang; Bagang Tania Natam and Tana Yahe.

This marks the first time that Arunachal Pradesh will have internationally certified para technical officials, a significant milestone in the state's sporting history.

Their selection not only enhances Arunachal's representation in global para sports but also reinforces India's commitment to hosting a world-class championship with precision and professionalism.