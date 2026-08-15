Four killed, five Army personnel missing in landslide, flash flood in Arunachal

Four people were killed in a landslide at a road construction site in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district, while five Army personnel went missing after a flash flood washed away two shelters at an Army camp in Dibang Valley, officials said on Saturday, August 15.

Both incidents occurred on Friday evening following heavy rainfall, according to the State Emergency Operations Centre.

The landslide took place at the Keojaring-Byaching road cutting site in Upper Subansiri, where several people were buried under the debris.

The four deceased were identified as Tadu Baki, Taji Rai, Markosh Basumatari and Babul Ali. The body of Mr. Ali has been recovered, the district disaster management officer said.

Personnel from the Nacho police station have been deployed for the search and recovery operation. Fire and Emergency Services personnel are being mobilised from Daporijo, while a State Disaster Response Force team will assist in the operation.

In Dibang Valley, a flash flood triggered by heavy rainfall washed away two shelters of the 5th Grenadier at the Pasu Pani Army Camp on Friday evening.

Seven Army personnel were swept away in the flash flood, of whom two were rescued. Five remain missing.

The missing personnel have been identified as Havaldar Upendar and Army personnel Kundan, Vinod, Aditya and Samunda.

Two search and rescue teams from the 5th Grenadier have been deployed at the site.

Personnel from the 58th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, 62 Road Construction Company of the General Reserve Engineer Force, Arunachal Pradesh Police and local volunteers have joined the search operation.

A State Disaster Response Force team from Pasighat is also proceeding to Anini to assist in the rescue efforts.