Four killed, three injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Arunachal’s Anjaw

At least four people were killed and three others injured after a pickup truck plunged into a gorge in Anjaw district on March 28, police said.

The accident occurred between Yakung village and Bara Kundan in the Kibithoo circle, a remote border area of the district.

According to Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin, the deceased have been identified as Bijay Urang (41), Anu Urang (38), Ayush Urang (5), and Meena Mura (35).

The three injured persons were initially taken to the Army Hospital in Walong and later referred to Dibrugarh for further treatment.

Officials said all four bodies have been retrieved and brought to the BRTF camp in Walong. Some of the deceased were reportedly associated with the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF).

State Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul expressed deep grief over the incident.