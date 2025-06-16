Arunachal Pradesh's political dynamics witnessed a transformative shift after four MLAs from the National People's Party (NPP) switched allegiance to the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA). The move comes as a setback to the NPP, headed by the Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma.

According to an official bulletin from the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, the change of party affiliation was conducted under Rule 4 of the Disqualification on Ground of Defection Rules, 1987.

The MLAs submitted their change of allegiance on May 12, 2025, through the necessary Form-III declarations.

The legislators involved in this political shift include Namgey Tsering from 2-Tawang; Pesi Jilen from 27-Liromoba; Tapi Darang from 38-Pasighat East; and Oni Panyang from 40-Mariyang-Geku; all originally elected on NPP tickets.

This alteration in party alignment has been formally acknowledged in the state gazette, marking a significant moment for the regional PPA as it strengthens its presence within the state assembly. The official confirmation of the defections was issued by Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte and the Secretary, Tadar Meena, reflecting potential implications for the political fabric of Arunachal Pradesh.

The shift in party allegiance by these four MLAs could lead to redefined political strategies and alliances within the state, highlighting the evolving nature of party dynamics in the region. This development is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the political discourse ahead of upcoming legislative sessions in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly comprises 60 MLA seats, out of which 46 were won by the ruling BJP in the Assembly elections held last year alongside the Lok Sabha polls. The People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA), which holds the distinction of being the state's oldest regional party, had secured two seats in that election.

Often labelled as a "transit camp" for MLAs shifting between parties in the state’s political landscape, the PPA has now witnessed a significant boost. Four of the five MLAs from the National People’s Party (NPP), originally based in Meghalaya, have switched over to the PPA, making it the second-largest party in the Assembly with a total of six MLAs.

Among those who joined is Namgey Tsering, the newly elected and young MLA from Tawang, who left the NPP to join the PPA.

Nabam Vivek, the MLA from the Doimukh Assembly constituency, currently serves as the President of the PPA.

In the last election, apart from the BJP's sweeping victory, the NPP had won five seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured two, the Indian National Congress (INC) managed just one, and the remaining seats went to Independent candidates.