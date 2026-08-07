Four ULFA (I) cadres surrender in Arunachal's Longding; arms and ammunitions recovered

Four cadres of the banned militant outfit ULFA (Independent) surrendered before the 44 Assam Rifles and Longding Police at Wakka in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district.

The surrendered cadres have been identified as SS LC Ajay Asom (33), son of Bhadra Kanta Borah; SS LC Biplob Asom (31), son of Jonmaijoy Das; SS LC Monei Asom (28), son of Lalit Borah; and SS Pvt Bolin Asom (22), son of Biman Borah.

During the surrender, security forces recovered four pistols and 17 live rounds of ammunition from the cadres.

The surrender is considered a significant development in ongoing counter-insurgency efforts in the region. Further investigation is underway.