Fraudulent job racket unearthed in Arunachal's Naharlagun, woman arrested for cheating 66 students

Naharlagun Police have busted a major job fraud racket following a complaint lodged against a woman accused of duping unemployed youths with false promises of employment.





The accused, identified as Gollo Laxmi, wife of Gollo Joseph and a resident of Helipad, Naharlagun, allegedly posed as a worker of an NGO to cheat job seekers. She reportedly collected money ranging from ₹4,000 to ₹10,000 from as many as 66 students, under the pretext of securing them positions such as nurses, data entry operators, and security guards.



Investigations revealed that the accused amassed a total of ₹3,36,000 through this fraudulent scheme. Based on the evidence, Naharlagun Police registered a case under NLG/PS/Case No. 113/25 U/S 318(4) BNS, and produced the accused before the court.



Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun, Dr. Nyelam Nega (APPS), has urged youths to remain vigilant against such rackets and to verify the authenticity of job offers before making any financial commitments. He also appealed to aspirants to rely only on recognized and credible sources for employment opportunities.