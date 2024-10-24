French Ambassador to India, Mr. Thierry Mathou, met with Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan today to explore collaboration in sustainable development initiatives, particularly in eco-tourism, agriculture, and biodiversity.

During their discussion, Governor Parnaik emphasized Arunachal Pradesh's potential in sectors such as hydropower, agriculture, and tourism, highlighting the state’s rich cultural diversity. He proposed the introduction of cultural exchange programs to strengthen ties between France and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor also pointed out opportunities for technology-driven industries and infrastructure development within the state, aiming to enhance local capacities in agricultural and poultry cold chain management.

Mathou is currently on a five-day tour of Arunachal Pradesh, accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Cecile Mathou, as well as Consul General of France in Kolkata, Mr. Didier Talpin, Cooperation Officer Mr. Samuel Bouchard, and Press & Diplomatic Liaison Officer Ms. Anjita Roychaudhury. Their itinerary includes visits to Bhalukpong, Dirang, and Tawang, focusing on promoting bilateral cooperation in various fields.