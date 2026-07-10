Fresh floods, landslides batter Arunachal; Over 94,000 affected as IMD forecasts rainfall easing

Fresh floods and landslides triggered by incessant rainfall have damaged houses, roads and agricultural land across six districts of Arunachal Pradesh, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a gradual reduction in rainfall from July 10.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), the latest incidents were reported from Keyi Panyor, Upper Siang, Tirap, Changlang, Papum Pare and Upper Subansiri districts during the last 24 hours.

The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Shi Yomi, Siang, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit and Longding districts on Thursday, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Rainfall activity is expected to subside from Friday, with Orange Alerts remaining only for Papum Pare, Lower Dibang Valley and Tirap districts. Weather conditions are likely to improve further over the weekend, with most parts of the state expected to remain free of weather warnings by Saturday. However, eastern and foothill districts are expected to remain under Yellow Alert until Monday due to the possibility of thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Among the areas affected by the latest spell of rain are Yingkiong village in Upper Siang; Khonsa town and Kheti village in Tirap; Phangtip, Old Jukhi, Yanman, Bubang-I, Jongji Havi, Songko Havi, Thamiyang, Namtok headquarters, Noitong, Chagra and Phungsa villages in Changlang; Geram, Goya, Hoji-I, Hoji-II, Kheel, Langpek, Mepsoro, Techir, Toru and Yayee-I villages in Papum Pare; and Eru, Ningpin, Daru, Uli, Segi, Debom, Bui, Lida, Bulo, Nguki and Riddi villages in Upper Subansiri.

The state has witnessed widespread devastation due to floods and landslides over the past two weeks. Six people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents. On Wednesday, two labourers from Bihar were killed after a landslide struck a construction site in Lohit district. Two women swept away by flash floods in Keyi Panyor on June 24 remain missing despite ongoing search operations. Earlier, three people died in flash floods at Possa in Keyi Panyor, while another person was killed in a landslide at Sarti village in Anjaw district.

The SEOC said 94,201 people across 333 villages in 237 circles covering 26 districts have been affected by the floods and landslides.

The disaster has also caused extensive damage to agriculture and public infrastructure. Around 334.2 hectares of crop area, including 185.5 hectares of horticulture land and 148.7 hectares of agricultural fields, have been affected, while nearly 1,010 hectares of forest area have also suffered damage.

Infrastructure losses include damage to 131 roads, 19 bridges, 21 culverts, 191 water supply systems, 58 government buildings, 21 power lines, 224 electric poles, four hydel projects, seven retaining walls, seven flood protection walls, two hospitals and three schools, besides drainage networks and other public assets. Hundreds of houses have also been damaged across the state.

Two relief camps remain operational in Keyi Panyor district, where 252 people are currently taking shelter. Rescue, relief and restoration operations are continuing in the affected areas.