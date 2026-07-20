Fresh floods, landslides batter four Arunachal districts; East Siang youth missing, over 1.49 lakh affected

Fresh spells of heavy rain triggered floods and landslides in four districts of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, while search operations continued for a 27-year-old man who was swept away by floodwaters in East Siang district a day earlier.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), East Siang, Kamle, Kra Daadi and Changlang districts witnessed fresh rain-induced disasters, adding to the state's worsening flood situation.

The missing person has been identified as Monggo Tayeng (27), who was washed away by a torrent of floodwater in East Siang on Sunday. Search and rescue operations are being carried out by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Kamle district witnessed widespread damage due to heavy rainfall, while fresh landslides and flooding were also reported from Kra Daadi, East Siang and Changlang.

The latest SEOC bulletin said 51 people have been newly affected since Sunday, including 41 in Changlang and 10 in Kamle.

The ongoing monsoon devastation has so far claimed seven lives, left 29 people injured, and affected 1,49,378 people across 25 districts of the state.

Among the worst-hit districts, East Siang has reported around 35,500 affected people, followed by Siang (25,365), Kra Daadi (13,731) and Upper Subansiri (13,017).

Authorities are continuing relief, rescue and restoration efforts in the affected areas as heavy rainfall persists across several parts of the state.

