Fresh rain triggers floods, landslides in Arunachal Pradesh; over 94,000 affected

Fresh spells of heavy rainfall have triggered fresh floods and landslides across several districts of Arunachal Pradesh, affecting thousands of people and causing widespread damage to infrastructure and agriculture, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

The latest SEOC report said more than 94,200 people across 333 villages in 237 circles spanning 26 districts have been affected during the ongoing monsoon season. Upper Siang remains the worst-hit district, followed by Siang and Kra Daadi.

In the past 24 hours, Changlang reported heavy rainfall, flooding and a landslide, while Upper Subansiri recorded two flood incidents and three landslides. Upper Siang witnessed as many as 16 landslides, and a rockfall caused by incessant rain was reported from East Kameng.

The monsoon has claimed four lives in the state so far. One person died in a landslide at Sarti village in Anjaw district on June 28, while three others lost their lives in a flash flood that struck Possa in Keyi Panyor district. The disaster has also left 21 people injured, while two women remain missing.

Authorities said rescue and relief operations are underway in the affected districts with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Army, the Air Force and other state agencies deployed on the ground.

The floods and landslides have severely impacted agriculture and public infrastructure. Around 334.2 hectares of crop area have been damaged, including 185.5 hectares under horticulture and 148.7 hectares under agriculture, while nearly 1,010 hectares of forest area have also been affected.

The SEOC report also recorded extensive damage to public infrastructure, including 131 roads, 19 bridges, 21 culverts, 191 water supply systems, 58 government buildings, 21 power lines, 224 electric poles, four hydel projects, seven flood protection walls, two hospitals and three schools. Hundreds of houses have also been damaged in different parts of the state.

Two relief camps remain operational in Keyi Panyor district, where 252 displaced people are currently taking shelter.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that rainfall activity is likely to remain active over Arunachal Pradesh in the coming days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning has been forecast for Lohit, Changlang and Tirap districts on Wednesday, July 8. Similar conditions are expected in Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai and Tirap on Thursday, July 9.

The IMD has also issued heavy rainfall alerts for Upper Subansiri, Lower Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai, Tirap and Longding on Friday. While weather conditions are expected to improve gradually from Saturday, isolated heavy rainfall is still likely over eastern parts of the state.