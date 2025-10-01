Fresh violence erupts in Arunachal's Kamle district over land dispute, four injured, vehicles torched

Tensions flared once again in Kamle district of Arunachal Pradesh as a violent clash broke out between members of the Yukar and Mili clans in Poku village under Kumporijo circle on Wednesday, October 1. The confrontation, triggered by a long-standing land dispute, left four individuals injured, including two in critical condition.



The violence also resulted in the torching of three vehicles. According to officials, the immediate cause of the clash was alleged earth-cutting work carried out by one clan, defying a district administration order issued on September 15 that had directed both sides to maintain the status quo on disputed land.



In response, Deputy Commissioner J.T. Obi invoked prohibitory measures to prevent further escalation. These include a ban on new construction, land development, earth-cutting, plantation activities, gatherings of more than five people, carrying of weapons or sharp objects, and unlawful protests or road blockades.



Additional security forces have been rushed to the area to maintain order. The situation remains tense but under control, officials confirmed.



This marks the second major outbreak of violence in the district in just over a month. On August 26, a similar confrontation between the two clans left at least 15 people injured.



District authorities have urged both sides to exercise restraint and assured that strict action will be taken against violators of peace orders.