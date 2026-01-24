From begging to Republic Day Parade: Two Arunachal students head to Delhi

Two students from Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh have been selected to attend the 77th Republic Day parade in New Delhi as special guests, an official report said on January 23.

The beneficiaries have been identified as 10-year-old Nipul Modi and 13-year-old Samir Tati. Both were earlier engaged in begging but have since been rehabilitated and enrolled in government schools under a social welfare initiative.

Modi is currently studying in Class II at Government Primary School, Nongtaw Shyam, while Tati is pursuing Class VI at Government Upper Primary School, Kaisu.

The two students were selected under the Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise (SMILE) project with the support of the Namsai district administration, the Social Welfare Department and the Dhamma Aid Foundation.

According to officials, the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has selected 100 individuals from across the country who have been rescued from begging and rehabilitated under the SMILE–Beggary scheme to attend the Republic Day parade as special guests.

Officials said the selection of the two students reflects the impact of rehabilitation, education and inclusive development initiatives undertaken under the SMILE project.