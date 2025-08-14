From helipads to high villages: Har Ghar Tiranga reaches Arunachal’s last mile

The Border Roads Organisation’s (BRO) Project Brahmank has successfully brought the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign 2025 to some of the most remote corners of Arunachal Pradesh, ensuring that the National Flag waves proudly across its vast and rugged Area of Responsibility (AoR).

From Tiranga Rakhi Workshops and Tiranga Yatras to high-energy bike rallies, each event under the campaign infused the region with the spirit of unity and national pride. The ceremonial unfurling of the Tricolour was held not only at the Project Headquarters and Task Force Headquarters but also at Remote Contract Companies (RCCs), Border Contract Companies (BCCs), platoons, and isolated posts such as Yarlung, Lamang Helipad, Tuting, Geiling, Menchuka, Janbo, Pasighat, Along, Ingkiong, and several other hard-to-reach settlements.

Officials highlighted that the celebrations extended beyond operational sites to the residential quarters and living areas of BRO personnel, ensuring that every household within the project’s jurisdiction joined the campaign.

“Our commitment was to ensure that every household, workplace, and camp in our area joined this celebration. The sight of the Tricolour flying high in the remotest mountains is a testament to our team’s dedication and the people’s love for the nation,” said S.C. Looniya, Chief Engineer, Project Brahmank.

Looniya further emphasized that geographical isolation was no barrier to the nation’s spirit, and that the initiative reflected the unbreakable bond between the people of Arunachal’s high frontiers and the rest of the country.

With its unwavering efforts, Project Brahmank has once again proven that patriotism knows no bounds — not even the toughest terrains.