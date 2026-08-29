Frontier security, border infrastructure must get top priority: Arunachal Congress

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has called for greater focus on frontier communities, border infrastructure and logistical support for security personnel deployed in strategically important areas of the state.

APCC president Bosiram Siram made the remarks after completing a four-day visit to the Taksing sector of Upper Subansiri district, where he, along with other party leaders and panchayat representatives, interacted with local residents and security personnel.

Siram said political leaders discussing frontier issues should also visit border areas and understand the challenges faced by communities and security forces on the ground.

“Taksing is not a distant corner of India, it is the frontline of India,” Siram said in a statement.

He urged the Centre to facilitate a joint all-party parliamentary delegation to visit Taksing and other strategically important frontier areas. According to Siram, such visits would strengthen democratic oversight and enable elected representatives to directly assess conditions along the frontier and interact with local communities, security personnel and administrative authorities.

The APCC president also called for uninterrupted supplies and adequate logistical support for troops stationed in difficult and remote border areas. He highlighted the need for improved equipment, communication facilities, accommodation, medical support and adequate manpower for personnel deployed in frontier locations.

Siram further advocated the creation of an “Arunachal Regiment”, with substantial recruitment of indigenous tribal youth from the state.

He said frontier communities play a critical role in maintaining India's presence in strategically sensitive areas and that their concerns should be addressed alongside the requirements of security forces.

“The people of Taksing are not living at the periphery of India. They are living at the frontline of India. If the nation expects them to stand firm on the frontier, it must stand firmly behind them,” he said.