Frontline staff receive field gear to improve patrolling, wildlife monitoring at Arunachal's Mouling National Park

In a significant step towards strengthening wildlife protection and forest management, a field gear distribution programme for frontline staff was organised on Tuesday, January 6 at the Nature Interpretation Centre, Mouling National Park, Jengging, in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The programme was jointly conducted by the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) in collaboration with the Mouling National Park management, as part of a broader initiative aimed at enhancing technical capacity, biodiversity conservation and wildlife monitoring in one of Arunachal Pradesh’s most ecologically sensitive protected areas.

Welcoming the participants, Obian Jonkey, Range Officer, Jengging, outlined the objectives of the programme, followed by the opening address by Bittem Darrang, Divisional Forest Officer, Mouling National Park. Stressing the indispensable role played by frontline forest staff, Darrang said that equipping field personnel with appropriate gear is vital for effective patrolling, monitoring and on-ground conservation.

“Providing frontline staff with essential field equipment is critical to strengthening wildlife protection and improving conservation outcomes in Mouling National Park. This initiative will significantly enhance our ability to safeguard biodiversity in the years ahead,” he said.

Field gear was distributed to 34 frontline staff by DFO Bittem Darrang, Tana Tapi, former Field Director of Pakke Tiger Reserve, and Dr Rajkamal Goswami, Fellow at ATREE and Lead for ATREE–Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Goswami highlighted ATREE’s ongoing collaborative work in Mouling National Park, including joint site assessments, coordinated patrolling and camera-trapping exercises carried out in partnership with the Forest Department. He also presented images of endangered and vulnerable mammal species captured during the first phase of camera trapping and outlined future plans to engage field rangers and organise stakeholder consultations to deepen community participation in conservation efforts.

Drawing from his extensive experience in wildlife conservation, Tana Tapi underscored the critical role of frontline staff in protecting biodiversity. Citing the success of the Pakke Tiger Reserve, he encouraged personnel to remain committed and proactive.

“The Pakke model has shown what dedicated frontline staff can achieve. With similar resolve, Mouling National Park can enhance its conservation outcomes while creating opportunities for responsible tourism and research,” he remarked.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Sisibiyang Nopi, Range Officer, Ramsing Wildlife Range, who reflected on her year-long tenure and stressed the importance of close cooperation between the Forest Department and the public to achieve meaningful conservation and development goals.

The event reaffirmed the shared commitment of ATREE and the Mouling National Park authorities to empowering frontline staff and strengthening conservation management in one of Arunachal Pradesh’s most ecologically significant landscapes.