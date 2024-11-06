The Gajraj Corps launched a National Integration Tour under Operation Sadbhavana, which was flagged off from Assam's Missamari, offering 20 students and 2 teachers of Arunachal's St. Xavier's School, Palizi an opportunity to witness India’s monumental heritage and progressive achievements firsthand.

The tour will take a 10-day journey through Delhi and Chandigarh, aiming to inspire and broaden the worldview of youth from the remote regions of the state by showcasing the dynamic spirit of a rapidly evolving Viksit Bharat.

Through guided visits to iconic landmarks, interactions with civil and military leaders, and an exploration of the nation’s rich cultural tapestry, participants will gain insight into India’s multifaceted growth story, connecting with its storied past and vibrant present.

The tour was flagged off from Assam's Missamari, where dignitaries encouraged the young travelers to embrace this invaluable opportunity to expand their perspectives, celebrate their heritage, and pursue their aspirations with renewed vigour.

They emphasised the tour’s role in instilling national pride, fostering lifelong connections, and shaping future leaders.

The tour exemplifies Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to nation-building and unity across India’s diverse regions through Operation Sadbhavana.