ITANAGAR: Ahead of the international Yoga day, troops of the Gajraj corps are practicing yoga in the extreme climes of the mountains in Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier today, the Gajraj Corps posted pictures of soldiers practicing yoga in mountainous areas along with the caption: "Yoga sessions conducted by troops of Gajraj Corps in High Altitude Areas of Arunachal Pradesh at Tulung La, Balung, Gongkar La, Omthang and Shya La."

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, retweeting the post, thanked the army for promoting yoga in his state.

"Always happy to see the captivating mountain views of Mukto Assembly Constituency that I represent. Thanks to the Jawans of Indian Army for promoting Yoga in these extreme & challenging terrains of Arunachal Pradesh," Khandu wrote in his tweet.

It needs mention here that the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on 21 June since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

For the uninitiated, yoga is a physical, mental, and spiritual practice which originated in India.