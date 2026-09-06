Galo Youth Organisation bandh begins in Arunachal’s Leparada despite administrative ban

A 12-hour bandh called by the Galo Youth Organisation (GYO) began early Sunday, September 6, in Arunachal Pradesh’s Leparada district despite an order from the district administration prohibiting enforcement of the shutdown.

The bandh, scheduled from 5 am to 5 pm on September 6, comes amid differences involving the Galo Welfare Society (GWS) and Galo Luvv Baany Keba (GLBK). The administration had sought to resolve the issues through a round-table discussion.

The District Magistrate on September 5 issued an order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, directing that the bandh should not be enforced. The administration said attempts to block public movement could affect public order, safety and essential services.

The order prohibits anyone from blocking roads, highways, streets or other public passages, or restricting the movement of people and vehicles in the name of the bandh.

It also prohibits forceful attempts to make shopkeepers, traders, businesses, educational institutions, transport operators, employees or others shut their establishments or join the protest.

The administration said people must be able to travel, report to work, attend educational institutions, seek medical care, buy essential goods and carry out other lawful activities without obstruction.

Emergency and essential services, including ambulances, hospitals, fire services, electricity, water supply, communications and public transport, have also been directed to remain operational and accessible.

The order, however, does not prevent people from expressing their views or holding peaceful protests, provided these remain within the law and do not involve intimidation, coercion, violence or obstruction of others' rights.

Despite the restrictions, the GYO bandh was reported to have started in the early hours of Sunday. Hundreds of volunteers were deployed at different locations, with burning tyres, boulders and other objects reportedly used to block strategic points.

Security forces have also been deployed at key locations to maintain law and order and prevent any escalation during the bandh.

The September 5 order came into effect immediately and will remain in force until further directions, unless withdrawn, modified or extended by the competent authority. The Leparada Superintendent of Police has been directed to take preventive and lawful measures to maintain public order and ensure the free movement of people.

No untoward incident had been reported till the time of filing this report, with the situation remaining peaceful and under close watch by the authorities.