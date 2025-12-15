Men in red coats: Village heads safeguard peace during Arunachal Panchayat elections

The Gaon Buras and Gaon Buris, popularly known as the “men in red coats”, played a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Panchayati Raj Elections–2025 in rural areas of Papum Pare district.

Throughout the polling process, the traditional village heads worked closely with the district administration, polling officials, and security personnel, remaining on duty from early morning till late night. Their constant presence and vigilance helped maintain law and order at polling stations and prevented any untoward incidents during the elections.

Officials said the cooperation extended by the Gaon Buras and Gaon Buris was instrumental in ensuring a calm and orderly polling environment. Their deep-rooted connection with local communities, combined with their strong sense of responsibility and commitment to public service, proved crucial in addressing local concerns and facilitating voter participation.

The District Election Administration expressed sincere appreciation and gratitude to all Gaon Buras and Gaon Buris for their invaluable contribution to the successful conduct of the Panchayati Raj Elections–2025. Describing them as the true custodians of peace and harmony, the administration acknowledged their role in strengthening democratic processes at the grassroots level.

The participation of these traditional institutions once again highlighted their continued relevance in Arunachal Pradesh’s democratic framework, reinforcing the importance of community leadership in ensuring free, fair, and peaceful elections.

