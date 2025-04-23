The Gauhati High Court has issued notices to top Assam officials, including the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Home), Director General of Police, and the Officer-in-Charge of Jagiroad Police Station, in response to a writ petition filed by Congress spokesperson Reetam Singh.

Singh alleges that he has been subjected to arbitrary and politically motivated arrests across multiple police stations in Assam.​

The court has scheduled the next hearing for May 2, 2025.​

Singh's petition contends that his arrests were orchestrated in collusion with certain state ministers and MLAs, violating established legal procedures and Supreme Court guidelines. He claims that multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) were lodged against him in different police stations without due process.​

The controversy began in March when Singh was arrested by Lakhimpur police for allegedly making derogatory social media remarks against BJP MLA Manab Deka and his family.



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The arrest, which reportedly occurred without prior notice or a warrant, drew sharp criticism from Congress leaders.

MP Gaurav Gogoi condemned the action, accusing the Assam government of misusing the police force to suppress opposition voices.​

Singh was later re-arrested in April in connection with another FIR filed in Morigaon, further intensifying the political dispute. He has described the multiple arrests as part of a broader campaign of political harassment.​

The Gauhati High Court's decision to issue notices to senior state officials indicates a willingness to scrutinize the allegations of procedural violations and political misuse of law enforcement. The upcoming hearing is expected to shed more light on the circumstances surrounding Singh's arrests and the conduct of the Assam police.​