Gauhati HC quashes bail granted to IAS officer in abetment to suicide case

The Itanagar Bench of the Gauhati High Court has quashed the bail granted to IAS officer Talo Potom in a high-profile abetment to suicide case and directed that he be taken into custody with immediate effect.

In an order passed on January 23, Justice Yarenjungla Longkumer held that the trial court had ignored crucial evidence and settled legal principles while granting bail to the accused in November last year. The High Court described the bail order as “perverse” and said it had been passed without proper application of mind.

The case pertains to the death of Gomchu Yekar, who was found dead in October 2025 at his rented residence in Lekhi village. The deceased’s father, Tagom Yekar, had approached the High Court seeking cancellation of bail, alleging that his son was subjected to systematic mental harassment, sexual exploitation and pressure linked to corruption by the accused. These allegations were stated to have been mentioned in the suicide notes left behind by the deceased.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the accused, a senior public servant, was granted bail within seven days of his arrest even though the investigation was at a preliminary stage. It was further submitted that deleted WhatsApp chats and voice messages were still undergoing forensic examination.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) informed the court that forensic analysis had confirmed the suicide notes to be in the handwriting of the deceased. The SIT also stated that custodial interrogation of the accused could not be conducted earlier due to law and order concerns.

The High Court observed that the lower court had effectively conducted a “mini trial” at the bail stage and had speculated on the victim’s mental health without any supporting evidence, calling such findings unwarranted and legally flawed.

“The offence had shocked the collective conscience of society and involved an influential person. Releasing him at such a nascent stage of investigation could derail the probe,” the court noted.

Setting aside the November 2025 bail order, the bench directed the immediate arrest of the accused. However, it granted him liberty to apply for fresh bail before the trial court, if so advised.